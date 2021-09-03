Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was quickest in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday as championship leader Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating afternoon.

The seven-time world champion produced the fastest lap in a truncated morning session but lasted just three laps in the afternoon before his Mercedes ground to a halt with an engine problem on the Zandvoort circuit.

“Lewis reported a loss of power and was told to stop the car,” Mercedes tweeted.

Hamilton’s halt and subsequent return to the pits was greeted with cheers by the Dutch crowd, rooting for homeboy Max Verstappen who was fifth fastest.

