Charles Leclerc topped the times for Ferrari at his home Monaco Grand Prix in Friday’s opening free practice, finishing a closely-contested session narrowly ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver clocked a fastest lap of one minute and 14.531 seconds, outpacing the Mexican by just 0.039 seconds on a very warm day in the Mediterranean principality.

His Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was third ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with tonsilitis-suffering Lando Norris fifth for McLaren.

