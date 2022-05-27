Charles Leclerc topped the times for Ferrari at his home Monaco Grand Prix in Friday’s opening free practice, finishing a closely-contested session narrowly ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver clocked a fastest lap of one minute and 14.531 seconds, outpacing the Mexican by just 0.039 seconds on a very warm day in the Mediterranean principality.
His Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was third ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with tonsilitis-suffering Lando Norris fifth for McLaren.
