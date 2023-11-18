ASinMalta is holding a talk about the art of Rabindranath Tagore at the Radisson Blue Resort, St Julian’s, on November 23 at 6.30pm.

Tagore (1861-1941) is arguably the most important Indian artistic figure of the modern era. The first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, claimed he had two gurus: Mahatma Gandhi and Tagore.

A renowned poet, novelist, composer and painter, Tagore is also the only person in history to have written the national anthems for two countries (India and Bangladesh). He became a global sensation when he won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, the first non-European to do so.

The lecture, to be delivered by John Stevens, provides an introduction to Tagore’s remarkable life and work, including his novels, poetry, songs and paintings. It also explores the role Tagore’s art played in the story of India’s fight for independence.

Stevens, a lecturer in British imperial history, Indian history and Bengali language at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, is a regular visitor to India and Bangladesh and has lectured at numerous Indian universities.

He also works as a consultant on Indian affairs and teaches the Bengali language to private students. He has appeared many times in the Indian media and was a guest on BBC Radio Four’s In Our Time, discussing the poet and artist Tagore.

Doors open at 6pm. The ticket price includes a pre-lecture glass of wine, a chance to chat with the lecturer, participate in a raffle and free parking. For more information and registration, e-mail mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.