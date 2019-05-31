A lecture will be delivered by author Michael Collins on Saturday at 11am at Il-Ħaġar museum, St George’s Square, Victoria.

The lecture, titled ‘St George the Martyr: A Story for Our Times’, serves as an ideal introduction to the feast in honour of the megalomartyr, which culminates on July 21.

Booking is recommended on events@heartofgozo.org.mt, but entrance is free. For more information, call 2155 7504.