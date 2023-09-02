On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the death of artist Francesco Zahra, Keith Sciberras is currently curating an exhibition of 60 works of art by the artist at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Sciberras recently led a lecture on the exhibits, guiding participants around the exhibition halls, and highlighting aspects of particular paintings.

In setting up the exhibition, Sciberras envisaged a ‘journey’ to focus on the development of Zahra’s style, also offering the possibility of comparisons with the output of contemporaries for the same type of subjects.

Many of the exhibits are from private collections. Moreover, a number of ‘new’ attributions are included too, together with documents. This, he said, is evidence of the positive results resulting from coordinated collaboration between the public and voluntary sectors.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna was among visitors, taking the opportunity to witness the skills of this leading protagonist of mid-18th century late Baroque art in Malta.

The exhibition closes tomorrow Sunday, September 3.