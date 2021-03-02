The sixth lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on March 8, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month.

The speaker of the sixth lecture will be Prof. Joseph Agius, OP. The subject of the lecture is Il-Majjistru Serafin M. Zarb, OP (1899-1976) u l-Istorja tal-Kanoni skont Santu Wistin (Prof. Seraphim M. Zarb, OP (1899-1976) and the history of the Canon of the Sacred Books of the Old and New Testament according to Saint Augustine).

The title was chosen to mark the 45th anniversary of Fr Zarb’s death, which occurred on March 7, 1976.

Fr Zarb, who was born in Valletta on August 31, 1899, specialised in Biblical studies at the Ecole Biblique in Jerusalem, where he obtained his Licentiate in Sacred Scripture.

In 1936, he graduated with a Master in Theology (SThM) and, following an examination set by the Vatican Biblical Commission, earned a doctorate in Sacred Scripture.

After a brilliant career as a professor at the Angelicum in Rome, he became a Prefect of Studies between the years 1936 and 1939.

At the start of World War II, Fr Zarb had to return to Malta and in 1943 he was appointed lecturer of Theology and Professor of Dogmatic Theology at the University of Malta, where he remained teaching until 1965.

The monthly lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event.

It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221. The lectures can be followed on Facebook or Radju Xeb-er-ras FM 90.8.