What do a 19th-century firm of tailors called Buckley and Falzon and the James Bell shipping agency – the precursor to Thos. Smith and Co. – have in common?

They both used to provide banking services in Malta at a time when these services were not nearly as strictly regulated and when people and companies would offer everything from loans to foreign currency exchange, all in the absence of ‘proper’ banks.

These fascinating facts are just a few of the insights that will emerge from a public lecture on the early years of banks in Malta by banking historian John Consiglio being organised by the Central Bank of Malta.

The lecture will cover hundreds of years of banking in Malta from the times of the Order of St John to the banks which, in the early 1900s, became the forerunners of today’s national institutional structure.

The lecture will take place on Monday from 10am to 11.30am at Binja Laparelli, St James's Counterguard, Valletta.