Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) is hosting a lecture on artist Joseph Bellia, whose restrospective exhibition is currently being held at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta.

History of art lecturer, researcher and curator Christian Attard will present an illustrated talk on Bellia in the context of 20th century art.

He will focus on the paintings of Bellia, a pharmacist by profession who made a name for himself painting colourful images typically inspired by Malta’s topography. The artist and his work will be discussed within the artistic, political and religious contexts of 20th-century Malta. Bellia’s images of Malta will also be discussed within the story of landscape painting in Malta.

Dr Attard is an art historian, lecturer and exhibition curator. He teaches at the Malta School of Art, the University of Malta and at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary.

The lecture is being held today at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, at 6.30pm. For bookings, log on to https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/. The exhibition runs until December 12.