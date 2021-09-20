Five oils by Filippo Fortunato Venuti, belonging to Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria, have just been restored by Sara Mattioli.

The four ovals and a bozzetto will be the subject of an illustrated lecture by Michela Fasce at Il-Ħaġar on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Fasce, holding degrees in conservation science and art history, has a rich experience in restoration and consultancy and founded the first diagnostics department in Italy.

The title of the lecture is Science that helps us understand Art.

Fasce will be discussing Mattia Preti’s technique to explain the utility of diagnostic study. She will also be presenting her recent book, Dentro il dipinto.

Moreover, Fasce will be applying these principles to the restoration process on the five oils, including the four evangelists. The restorer herself, Mattioli, will explain the work undertook in the restoration project over the past months.

The project was financially supported by Bank of Valletta.

One can book a free seat for the lecture at Il-Ħaġar on events@heartofgozo.org.mt.