The Arts Society in Malta is holding a lecture about the artistic side of former British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill. It will be delivered by Clare Walsh.

Churchill took to painting with gusto following his ejection from the Admiralty at the time of the 1915 Gallipoli disaster. At the age of 40, he found in painting a passion that was to remain his constant companion.

He produced over 500 works, all traditional in style. He painted mainly oil-on-canvas and portraiture, building up a collection which largely remains in his studio at Chartwell.

The lecture will tackle the role painting played in his personal and political life, the restorative power of the process of painting and the insight it gives into the art of Churchill’s age.

Walsh, who now lectures for the Open University, previously worked at the V&A Museum. She also lectured at the University of Warwick, the Courtauld Institute of Art and the Museum of London, among others, as well as for specialist groups including the Art Fund, the Ceramics Society, the Costume Society and the Ancient Monuments Society.

She has also lectured in Europe, the US (including Yale and the Huntington) and Canada and has numerous publications.

The lecture is being held tomorrow at the Salini Resort Hotel, Salini, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq at 6.30pm. Registration starts at 6pm. Members of the society may attend for free while non-members pay a fee. For more information, visit https://asinmalta.theartssociety.org or www.facebook.com/maltadecorativeandfineartsociety.