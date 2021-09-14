The 11th lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month.

The speaker of the 11th lecture will be Fabian Mangion.

The subject of the lecture is St Dominic in Soriano – a Dominican Oasis in southern Italy (San Domenico in Soriano – Oasi Dumnikana fin-Nofsinhar ta’ l-Italja).

Saint Dominic in Soriano was a portrait of the saint, which was, from 1530, an important artefact in the Dominican friary at Soriano Calabro.

It was believed to be of miraculous origin and inspires miracles. It was the subject of a Catholic feast day celebrated on September 15 from 1644 to 1913. Its miraculous origin was the subject of several 17th-century paintings.

Several ecclesiastical buildings have been named after it.

The monthly lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.

The lectures can be followed also on Facebook or Radju Xeb-er-ras FM 90.8.