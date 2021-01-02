The fourth lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on January 8, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month.

The speaker of next week’s fourth lecture will be St Dominic Rabat convent prior Fr Christopher Caruana, OP.

The subject of the lecture is Is-Sehem ta’ San Tumas t’Aquino fit taghlim tal-Knisja (The role of St Thomas Aquinas in the doctrine of the Church).

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.

The public, especially the Dominican fraternity, is being urged to patronise the lectures or follow the proceedings on facebook.