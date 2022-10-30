A public discussion and performance on the concept of line in music is taking place on November 2 at the Casino Maltese organised by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti’s Victor Pasmore Gallery in collaboration with the European Graduate School.

The evening will explore the conceptual underpinnings of the line and its ramifications in music, using, among other devices, principles derived from the Ancient Greek mathematician Euclid, who defined the line in his Elements as “a length without breadth”.

EGS was established in Switzerland in 1994 and held its first residency in Valletta in 2017, offering master’s and doctorate-level degrees in two divisions, namely Philosophy, Art and Critical Thought (PACT), and Arts, Health and Society (AHS).

It has established itself as an unconventional centre for cross-disciplinary study with a focus on collaborative learning.

Faculty at the EGS has included such names as French philosopher Jean Baudrillard and Slovenian thinker Slavoj Žižek among other leading figures in the field of philosophy and critical thought.

The lecture and performance organised in collaboration with the Victor Pasmore Gallery brings together Christopher Fynsk, dean of the European Graduate School, the luthier Robert Brewer Young and musicologist Michael Schmidt along with musician Antonin Stahly.

The evening will bring to a close the EGS seminar ‘The Musical Line’ taking place at the University of Malta Valletta campus co-directed by Fynsk, Brewer Young and Schmidt between October 31 and November 2 as part of the school’s current seminar season in Malta.

“The lecture and performance will include works by Bach and Biber performed on a violin by Antonio Stradivari played by Antonin Stahly,” says Brewer Young, speaking to Times of Malta.

Christopher Fynsk, dean of the European Graduate School. Photo: Katarina Markovic

The luthier will also embark on an exploration of geometry and musical forms during the course of the evening which will involve the creation of a large-scale drawing to illustrate Euclidean themes.

A discussion of rhythm by Fynsk will illustrate the concept of line in music using the pre-Socratic sources that influenced philosopher Martin Heidegger and poet Stéphane Mallarmé. Schmidt in turn will delve into the topic with a discussion on the melodic aspect of line.

The discussion and performance will mark the first introduction to the Victor Pasmore Gallery’s next exhibition project titled In Search of Line, launching in spring 2023.

“Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti has been in dialogue with the EGS since 2019 and the exhibition project titled Music in Malta – From Prehistory to Vinyl,” explains Sarah Chircop, researcher and exhibition coordinator at the foundation.

The line presents itself as rather ambiguous

“There we began the conversation with violin-maker Robert Brewer Young from the EGS. Since then, we have solidified our connection through collaborating on our upcoming exhibition project In Search of Line.”

The foundation’s next exhibition project will consider one of art history’s greatest subjects of exploration, says Chircop, namely the line.

“While the line may present itself as a rather ambiguous subject, reluctant to stay within the confines of the obscure classification on which we rely, its open nature, complexity and radical transformation have seen the often-overlooked medium create an infinite number of works of art,” she says.

The exhibition In Search of Line will open in 2023 with the opening of the new Victor Pasmore Gallery at St Paul’s Street, Valletta.

“The European Graduate School is starting an initiative next spring in the area of music and philosophy based in London,” says Fynsk, noting that this is generating much excitement among music practitioners.

Detail from Raphael’s ‘The School of Athens’ featuring a Greek mathematician – perhaps representing Euclid – using a compass to draw a geometric construction. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“This event in collaboration with the Fondazzjoni will showcase our cross-disciplinarity,” says the dean, who says EGS is an institution with a very broad reach.

“I don’t see us as primarily devoted to academic programming. Our programmes are not designed for people only in a very standard track. In fact, almost half of our students come from different professions, some of them quite accomplished.

“We do very high-level critical thinking which can also be very inspirational for people outside the fields of philosophy, art or literature, and this stems from the exceptional strength of the faculty,” says the professor.

He explains that EGS is trying to redefine the notion of continuous learning, which is sometimes envisioned as a side job or a hobby rather than an integral part of a person’s development.

“We hope that this forthcoming lecture and performance will be the beginning of a long collaboration with the foundation,” he says.

The lecture and performance The Musical Line is taking place on November 2 at the Casino Maltese at 7pm. Entrance is free but booking is required by sending an email to info@patrimonju.org.