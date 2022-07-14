Teachers of Maltese, English, and Mathematics at tertiary level have joined forces to express concern over the decision by Junior College that will not require students to have three passes in the core subjects to enrol at the school.

In a statement, the group of lecturers expressed their concern about the recent changes in the entry requirements to the Junior College, specifically allowing for the enrolment of students to the college even if they will only have passed one of Maltese, English, and Mathematics at SEC level.

"Basic knowledge of and proficiency in the two official languages and in Mathematics is essential for students to pursue their post-secondary and tertiary education with profit," they said.

"For the sake of students themselves, we believe that any changes made should not lessen the importance of these competencies."

Previously, entrants had to attain passes in all three core subjects, but now only a pass mark in one is required.

The University of Malta, which the Junior College is part of, said any student missing a pass in any of the three would then need to obtain it during their two years at Junior College because Maltese, Maths and English are a requisite to join the University.

When the measure was made public, Malta's largest teacher's union, the MUT, said the changes were made without consultation and should be suspended until they are properly discussed.

The lecturers said "such a crucial decision, which is bound to have serious effects on the students’ knowledge of Maltese, English, and Mathematics, should be taken after wide and serious consultation with experts in the various subjects".

The new entry requirements will impact those applying to join Junior College from October. Students are currently awaiting exam results to be published. They are expected to be sent to the students later on Thursday.

Attached files The statement by the lecturers.