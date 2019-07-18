As from tomorrow the University of the Third Age (U3A) will start accepting applications from people aged 60 and over who wish to attend lectures forming part of its 2019-2020 academic programme.

The lectures will be held in seven U3A centres as follows:

At the Catholic Institute, Floriana, on Mondays to Thursdays from 9 to 11am. The programme starts on October 7;

At St Patrick’s School, St John Bosco Street, Sliema, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7pm. The programme starts on October 8;

At the parish centre, Main Street, Attard, on Wednesdays from 9 to 11am. The programme starts on October 9;

At the Birżebbuġa Day Centre, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa, on Wednesdays from 9 to 11am. The programme starts on October 16;

At the Cottonera Resource Centre, San Dwardu Street, Vittoriosa, on Thursdays from 9 to 11am. The programme starts on October 10;

At the Mellieħa Day Centre, Valley Road, Mellieħa, on Thursdays from 4.30 to 6.30pm. The programme starts on October 10;

And at the University’s Gozo Campus, Mġarr Street, Xewkija, on Fridays from 9 to 11am. The programme starts on October 11.

The full programme of lectures will be given on registration. Those interested to attend lectures at the Floriana and Sliema centres are to contact Joseph Said on the ground floor of the Catholic Institute, Floriana, from tomorrow onwards between 9am and noon from Monday to Thursday. Alternatively, they can apply at the Sliema centre on October 8 or 10 before or after the lecture.

Those wishing to attend lectures at the Cottonera centre are to contact Daniel Pisani on the centre’s first floor from tomorrow onwards between 9 and 11am, Monday to Thursday.

Those wishing to attend lectures at Attard are to contact Simone Ellul at the Attard centre on October 9 from 11am to noon and on consecutive Wednesdays.

Those wishing to attend lectures at Birżebbuġa are to contact Simone Ellul at the Birżebbuġa centre on October 16 from 11am to noon.

For those wishing to attend lectures at Mellieħa are to contact Simone Ellul at the Mellieħa centre on October 10 from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

For those wishing to attend lectures at the Gozo centre are to contact Sylvana Pisani at the Care for the Elderly, ground floor, St Francis Square, Victoria, from tomorrow onwards from 9 to 11am, from Monday to Thursday.

For more information, call the U3A office on 2340 3952, the Floriana U3A centre on 2124 3202, visit the University of the Third Age Malta Facebook page or the website below.

The Floriana U3A centre will be open from tomorrow onwards from 9am to noon, from Monday to Thursday.

www.um.edu.mt/u3a