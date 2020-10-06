The Dominican community worldwide will next year commemorate the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, who died on August 6, 1221.

To commemorate this event and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta proclaimed by Pope St Pius V on July 2, 1571, the Dominican community of Valletta is organising a series of lectures every month on various aspects on the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order.

The first lecture will be held on Thursday, October 8, at St Dominic parish church in Valletta at 6.45pm.

The speaker will be Vittoriosa Dominican convent prior Fr Aaron Zahra, OP.

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

The public, especially the Dominican fraternity, is being urged to attend the lectures.