Malta international Sasha Lecuyer has earned a promotion to the Leicester Rider’s first team in the Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL), the club announced on Monday.

Lecuyer, part of the Malta squad in this summer’s FIBA Small Countries of Europe Games, had put up impressive performances in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) with the Loughborough Riders and Charnwood – the two affiliate clubs associated with the Leicester Riders.

