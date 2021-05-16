The Loughborough Riders confirmed their place in the Women’s National basketball league (WNBL UK) playoffs semi-finals on Saturday after beating the Reading Rockets 62-53.

Riders guard Sasha Lecuyer had already made headlines after adding another name to the list of Malta internationals who have made the post-season this year and became the second Rider to get to the semi-finals of her respective league, after Aaron Falzon’s Leicester Riders in the British basketball League (BBL).

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta