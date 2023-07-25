Katie Ledecky won a record-extending 20th gold at swimming’s world championships on Tuesday but Romanian sensation David Popovici fell flat, missing out on a medal after an “awful” performance.

Ledecky romped home in the women’s 1,500m freestyle in Fukuoka to bolster her credentials as the most decorated woman swimmer in the history of the world championships.

It was also her 15th individual world gold, drawing her level with fellow American great Michael Phelps.

Ledecky said that “every race has a story to it” and she was “just continuing that feeling of improvement”.

“I’m just feeling really locked into my distance races right now,” said the 26-year-old.

“I dove in and felt really, really good.”

