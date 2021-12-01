Brightly coloured spinnakers in red, orange and pink brightened up an otherwise dull and dreary Marsamxett Harbour on Saturday as twelve boats took part in the Autumn Round Comino Race hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

As the rain pelted the fleet throughout most of the 30 nautical mile course, the wind conditions – close to 25 knots, were perfect in providing the boats with conditions for a short yet fast race that saw big waves to the west of Comino but generally flat on the eastern side of Malta.

As Race Officer Peter Dimech set the fleet off in one start, the Ripard family’s Calypso, Andrew Agius Delicata’s Vivace and Lee Satariano’s Artie III took charge and led the fleet out of the harbour.

From then on Satariano took the lead to gain a considerable advantage as he steered the HH42 around the Fairway Buoy before taking a straight course to Comino.

