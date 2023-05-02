Relegation-threatened Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the team make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But Leeds have endured a tough season and are outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, with just four games to play.

More details on SportsDesk.