Leeds manager Jesse Marsch suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in his first game in charge of the Premier League strugglers, while Liverpool prepared for their chance to close the gap on leaders Manchester City later on Saturday.

Marsch has been hired to save Leeds from relegation after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

But he was unable to spark an immediate improvement in Leeds’ fortunes as Harvey Barnes bagged the second half winner in his 100th Premier League appearance.

Defeat was cruel on Marsch’s side, who dominated for long periods, but Leeds have lost their last five games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

