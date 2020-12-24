Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa on Thursday hit out at the press who according to the ex-Marseille boss are trying to destabilise his players by suggesting he changes his attacking tactics.
The 65-year-old Argentinian has transformed the fortunes of the once ailing giants restoring their Premier League status after a 16-year hiatus.
His strategy of all out attack and effectively shoot on sight has drawn plenty of praise but there have been some heavy defeats, most recently last Sunday’s 6-2 hammering at Manchester United.
