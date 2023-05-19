Sam Allardyce hopes West Ham, having reached the Europa Conference League final, will play safe when they face his relegation-threatened Leeds side on Sunday.

The 68-year-old veteran manager, brought in as a last-ditch effort for Leeds to avoid the drop due to reputation for keeping sides up, desperately needs three points this weekend.

Victory over West Ham, who in contrast to their European campaign have struggled in the Premier League this season, would keep Leeds’s hopes alive of saving their Premier League status for a second successive season on the final day.

Leeds are third from bottom and involved in a four team dogfight battling to avoid being one of the two teams to join already relegated Southampton in the Championship next term.

