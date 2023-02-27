Javi Gracia has no intention of sacrificing the FA Cup in his bid to keep Leeds in the Premier League, saying he wants to “live again” the experience of reaching the final at Wembley.

The new Leeds boss, who made a winning start in his first game in charge against Southampton on Saturday, guided his former club Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019.

That run to Wembley was the highlight of Gracia’s 20-month tenure at Vicarage Road, despite a 6-0 hammering by Manchester City in the final, and the Spaniard “would like to live it again”.

