Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said proposals for greater wealth distribution in English football would only reward “incompetence” as he compared a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine.

The transfer levy and an independent regulator were just two of 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance which was published last week.

Kinnear said he supported many of the recommendations, but that those two “are as flawed as they are radical”.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Kinnear said: “Enforcing upon football a philosophy akin to Maoist collective agriculturalism (which students of ‘The Great Leap Forward’ will know culminated in the greatest famine in history) will not make the English game fairer, it will kill the competition which is its very lifeblood.”

