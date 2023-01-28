Leeds beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in seven years as Leicester also avoided a shock with a 1-0 win at Walsall on Saturday.

Jack Harrison’s stunning long-range strike settled Leeds’ nerves of an upset against the League One side at the Wham Stadium.

Jesse Marsch’s men face a fight to survive in the Premier League, but are beginning to click as an attacking force with the return of Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra from injury to complement new signing Georginio Rutter.

