Leeds’ woeful week was compounded by a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday that leaves them still perilously poised just above the relegation zone.

Second half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira lifted Fulham up to ninth to keep Marco Silva’s men in the hunt for European football.

By contrast, Leeds had shipped 11 goals in losing their two previous games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool and there was little sign of a revival despite a more competitive scoreline.

