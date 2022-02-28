Premier League strugglers Leeds named American Jesse Marsch as their new manager on Monday, a day after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

The 48-year-old former RB Leipzig boss arrives with Leeds sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

The club said Marsch had been appointed “pending international clearance” on a deal running until June 2025 and that he would take charge for Saturday’s league game at Leicester.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.