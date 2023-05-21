Leeds slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 3-1 defeat against West Ham in their penultimate game of the season on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce's side blew the lead at the London Stadium as Rodrigo's opener was erased by goals from Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini.

Leeds remain third bottom and sit two points adrift of fourth bottom Everton, with both teams having just one game left.

