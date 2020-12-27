Leeds eased fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle in their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years as Patrick Bamford’s early penalty was enough to beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men now enjoy a nine-point cushion over the drop zone as they moved up to 11th, but needed luck on their side as Burnley were controversially denied an equaliser by an error from the referee.

Leeds’ thrilling 6-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend saw Bielsa’s commitment to attacking football, no matter the opponent, questioned.

And they needed a first clean sheet in five games to hold off a resurgent Burnley, who had boosted their own hopes of survival with a four-game unbeaten run prior to their visit to Elland Road.

