Leeds United on Sunday sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa following a poor run of results that has left the Premier League side just two points above the relegation zone.

Saturday’s dispiriting 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run during which they have conceded 17 goals.

The 66-year-old Argentine remained convinced he could turn things around after the Spurs loss, but the Leeds board decided they had to act.

The club intends to make an announcement regarding Bielsa’s successor on Monday, with former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch the heavy favourite to take over.

