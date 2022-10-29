Liverpool were beaten at home in the Premier League in front of a crowd for the first time in over five years as Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win at Anfield.

The visitors began the night second bottom of the table but climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their first win in nine games.

Liverpool gifted Rodrigo an early opener before Mohamed Salah levelled for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had not tasted a league defeat in front of their own supporters since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017, although they did lose six in a row during the 2020/21 season when crowds were banished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that proud record came to a shocking end when Summerville wriggled free inside the area and fired into the far corner.

