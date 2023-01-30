Leeds signed United States midfielder Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus until the end of the season on Monday.

McKennie moved to the Premier League club for a reported £1 million ($1.2 million) loan fee. The signing is subject to a work permit.

The 24-year-old has made 41 appearances for the USA and started all four of their World Cup matches in Qatar last year.

McKennie is the third USA international to team up with Leeds’ American boss Jesse Marsch after Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined the club in the close-season.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...