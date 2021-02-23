Leeds moved into the top half of the Premier League table as Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha all struck in the second half to earn a 3-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

After topping the table earlier in the season Saints are not yet safe as they have taken just one point from their last eight league games.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl took the bold decision to leave top scorer Danny Ings and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino on the bench with the Austrian wary of further injuries affecting his depleted squad.

