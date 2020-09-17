Leeds and Southampton were the Premier League casualties in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday as League One Hull won a Yorkshire derby 9-8 on penalties at Elland Road, while Saints lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

On their first appearance in the top-flight for 16 years, Leeds were unlucky not to hold Liverpool to a thrilling draw at Anfield on Saturday, but Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to make 11 changes backfired as his side were far less clinical against a team two divisions below them.

