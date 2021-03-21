In what can be considered as a ground-breaking project in Maltese education and training, Premier League side Leeds United have announced a partnership with MB Consult that will see the club’s project, Leeds United College, work together to create education and training activity.

The Leeds United College was recently launched by the English Premier League club with the aim of providing students with a first-class learning experience, through a range of courses in the football industry.

Alongside Leeds United, there will be also Longford International College and Rushford Business School involved in this partnership as they will provide education and training courses that combine practical and academic aspects.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta