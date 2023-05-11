Gianluca Atzori said that he was forced to leave Premier League club Floriana due to unpaid wages.

On Monday morning, Floriana FC said that Atzori had decided to part ways with the club with immediate effect, despite having one year left on his contract.

Atzori arrived at the club in 2021 and in his first season in charge, he helped Floriana not only to challenge Hibernians for the Premier League title, before finishing as runners-up, but went on to win the FA Trophy after defeating Valletta in the final.

Last season, Floriana struggled to get going under Atzori, as the team failed to challenge any silverware as well as missed out on a place in Europe as they finished in seventh place.

