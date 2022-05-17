Rangers captain James Tavernier wants to leave his legacy on the Glasgow giants by delivering just the club’s second European trophy on their 150th anniversary in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The Scottish side face Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville aiming to add to their 1971/72 Cup Winners’ Cup success.

“It would put me in the category amongst the greats in the club. That’s where we all want to be,”Tavernier told Sky Sports on the prospect of lifting the trophy.

“We want to put a legacy down for the day we retire. You can look back on your career and be proud of it.”

No Scottish side has won a European trophy since Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

