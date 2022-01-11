More people will be able to access legal aid services for civil cases, including family court cases, after the capping for those eligible to the free legal service was increased from €7,000 in annual income to €13,000.

Legal aid is the provision of legal assistance to low-income people who are unable to afford legal representation in court. At the moment, people requesting legal aid services for civil cases have to undergo a means test. Criminal cases are not subject to a means test.

The €7,000 annual income capping for legal aid eligibility in the case of civil cases had not been reviewed in about 40 years, director of Legal Aid Services Bruno Zahra said.

After taking into account the rate of inflation the capping was increased, he said, adding that when assessing an application for legal aid the individual’s financial commitments, such as rent and child maintenance, would be factored in.

Speaking during the announcement of the changes, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said: “We will be able to reach more people, improving support and widening access to justice.”

He also announced a new online application system called LARS - Legal Aid Referral System. This would allow people to apply online, using their electronic ID, to check whether or not they are eligible for legal aid without having to go to the Valletta offices. The system also allows people, including NGOs to apply on behalf of others.