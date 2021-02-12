The government is putting forward a legal amendment that would protect those receiving social benefits from having their funds blocked by court orders.

Addressing the media on Friday, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said those who receive social assistance are often made to jump through hoops when court orders are imposed.

For years, he said, people have had to turn to lawyers to get access to money they need to survive. Now, more timely access to the money would be ensured.

“The main aim of this move is to ensure that those on social benefits will have timely access to their money. They will not have to go to lawyers every month to ask for access to the funds from the court,” Zammit Lewis said.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon also noted the fact that a limit of €700 will no longer be imposed.

“We believe that what the country gives you to lead a decent life should not be taken away,” Falzon said.

Both ministers pledged they will ensure the parliamentary process will kick off soon and will not drag on for months.

The amendments were being proposed after lengthy discussions with the banking association.