A legal notice enabling travel to and from 22 countries as from July 1 has been published.

The notice states that, as from the day, persons may travel from Malta to and from Austria; Cyprus; the Czech Republic; Denmark; Estonia; Finland; Hungary; Iceland; Ireland; Germany; Latvia; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Norway; Italy (except Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piemonte); France, (except Ile-de-France); Slovakia; Switzerland; Greece; Croatia; Spain, (except Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and Leon); and Poland.

Israel, one of the countries listed in an initial list of destinations people from Malta can fly to from July 1, is not included in the legal notice.

The government has stated that all travel will be allowed as from July 15.

A significant number of EU countries have already lifted their travel restrictions.

Malta International Airport is putting in place a set of measures to safeguard the wellbeing of travellers and airport employees ahead of the partial lifting of the travel ban on July 1.

The measures include social distancing and contactless processes, hygiene practices and a dedicated Airport Care Team.