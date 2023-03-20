A legal notice to formally introduce stricter penalties for traffic infringements will be published in the coming days week, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Monday.

The heftier fines were revealed last month following a year which saw a record of road deaths.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia taking questions on Monday. Video: Giulia Magri

The fine for driving while using a mobile phone is to double to €200. Those drivers carrying an excessive number of passengers will be fined €300.

The contravention for driving through a red light will double to €200, the fine for driving on the wrong side of the road will increase to €75 while that for excessive speeding will rise to €100.

Farrugia was also asked on Monday for his reaction to last Saturday's 'lie-in protest' which saw activists call for a safer and more efficient transport system.

The group called for better public transport and the publication of standards for pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

"I agree with the NGOs, I agree that our country needs this shift from dependence on cars, and more dependency on public and alternative transport," Farrugia said.

He said he was working with NGOs and experts on various aspects, including a revision of the bus routes, more trip frequency and more buses. They were also exploring the use of IT systems to encourage the use of public transport.

Last month, during a Times of Malta event, Farrugia said the government does not have an "appetite" to penalise private car use to encourage more people to use public transport.

He said the ministry is also working on the €35 million investment plan for 50 to 60 kilometres of additional cycling routes for Malta's road network.

"We are speaking with the NGO, and will have everything in hand to announce the plans by April," he added.