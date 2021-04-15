The Association of Private Family Doctors (APFD) on Thursday acknowledged “the need” for the decriminalisation of possession of small quantities of cannabis for personal use but warned that legalising the use of the drug will lead to an increase in its overall consumption.

It could also potentially lead to an increase in the use of other illicit drugs, it said.

According to a proposed reform, cannabis users will be allowed to grow their own plants at home and legally carry up to seven grams of the drug for personal use. The white paper is open to public consultation until May 11.

The association said cannabis use was harmful to young brains with the risk of dependence and move towards harder illicit drugs being more likely.

It proposed the setting up of a minimum age and said that the younger generation should be shielded from the risk of having cannabis more accessible through it being cultivated in homes.

It proposed an increase in educational campaigns targeted at the young is in the interest of mental and physical health.

Cannabis use, it said, can have harmful effects and hoped that public campaigns aiming to destigmatise users would lead to better reporting of the drug’s undesirable effects and would encourage one to seek help earlier.

It also called for continued investment in rehabilitation, support and community outreach. “Continued support is the key,” the association said.