The insertion of exclusivity clauses in an agreement is not necessarily tantamount to an abuse of a dominant position, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has recently affirmed.

Competition authorities investigating alleged abusive conduct are obliged to take into consideration all evidence, including economic studies put forward by the dominant company in its defence, before concluding that the said company is in breach of competition law.

EU competition law provides safeguards against abusive behaviour by a company enjoying a dominant position in any relevant market. Such companies are considered as having a special responsibility to not engage in any practices whereby they foreclose the market in which they are dominant.

The facts of this case were briefly as follows. The Italian competition authority found Unilever Italia Mkt. Operations Srl guilty of abusing its dominant position on the Italian impulse ice cream market. The said abuse emanated not from the conduct of Unilever itself, but rather from that of its distributors. The latter entered into agreements containing exclusivity clauses for the sale of Unilever ice creams with retail outlets.

The competition authority concluded that such practices had precluded, or at least limited, the possibility for competing operators to compete in the same market on the merits of their products.

The said authority disregarded economic studies produced by Unilever to demonstrate that the practices in question did not have an exclusionary effect for equally efficient competitors. It considered such studies to be irrelevant where there were exclusivity clauses, since the use of such clauses by an undertaking in a dominant position was sufficient to conclude that the undertaking had abused of such a position.

A fine to the tune of €60,668,580 was, therefore, imposed on Unilever for a breach of EU competition rules. Upon appeal, the national appellate court seized of the case filed a preliminary reference before the CJEU for guidance on the interpretation and application of EU competition law to the facts at hand.

The CJEU clarified that abusive conduct by distributors forming part of the distribution network of a dominant undertaking, such as Unilever, may be imputed to the latter company itself. This is so, if it is established that such conduct was not adopted independently by the distributors but is the result of a policy adopted by the supplier and implemented through its distributors.

In this case, the distributors, as well as the network within which they operate, must be regarded as being instrumental for the implementation of the commercial policy of the dominant company. This particularly so where, as in the case at hand, the supplier requires its distributors to conclude standard contracts, provided by the supplier itself, containing exclusivity clauses for the sale of its products, with the retail outlets of such products.

The court then proceeded to examine the issue as to whether competition authorities are obliged to take into consideration evidence relating to whether the exclusivity clauses in distribution contracts have the effect of excluding from the market equally efficient competitors of the dominant company, before concluding that there was a breach of competition law.

The court affirmed that various factors such as cost structure, capacity to innovate and quality ought to be taken into consideration by the authorities in their assessment as to whether certain conduct has produced exclusionary effects in respect of equally efficient competitors. All the relevant factual circumstances surrounding the said conduct must be considered and this includes evidence brought in its defence by the dominant undertaking.

Nonetheless, the CJEU highlighted the fact that, to establish abuse, it was not necessary for the authorities to demonstrate that the conduct of the dominant company actually produced anti-competitive effects. Indeed, a breach of competition law can still be found when it is established that, such conduct was, capable of restricting competition despite its lack of effect, the court asserted.

What is important is that such a conclusion be based on tangible evidence whereby it is established, beyond mere hypothesis, that the practice in question is actually capable of producing such effects. Any doubt in this regard must be for the benefit of the alleged infringer.

The court went on to affirm that such an approach applies even in cases where there are exclusivity clauses in agreements entered into by the dominant company or by its distributors on its instructions. Admittedly, in accordance with previous jurisprudence, exclusivity clauses, by their very nature, constitute, an exploitation of a dominant position, the CJEU remarked. Nonetheless, even in such cases, competition authorities are obliged to examine evidence produced by the dominant company by way of proof that its conduct was not capable of producing the alleged exclusionary effects. This, to ascertain whether there is a strategy aimed at excluding equally efficient competitors from the relevant market.

Furthermore, competition authorities are also required to assess, specifically, the ability of those clauses to restrict competition where, the alleged infringer maintains that there are justifications for its conduct.

Hence, a competition authority cannot simply exclude the relevance of any studies brought forward by the dominant company to demonstrate that the conduct engaged in is not capable of excluding competitors, without providing reasons as to why such study does not exonerate the alleged infringer from being found guilty of anti-competitive conduct.

The CJEU concluded by emphasising that the “as efficient competitor test” is only one of a number of methods for assessing whether a practice is capable of producing exclusionary effects on any particular market. Hence, the competition authorities are under no legal obligation to use that test to find that a practice is abusive. Nonetheless, should the dominant company submit, in the course of proceedings, results of such a test, the competition authority is required to at least assess the probative value of these results.

Though being dominant is not in itself illegal, the abuse of such dominance surely is. Even though companies enjoying a dominant position must always tread carefully to ensure that they do not foreclose the market in which they are dominant, this is not to say, as this judgment goes to prove, that competition authorities investigating any alleged abuse can simply jump to conclusions, without taking into consideration any proof brought forward by the company in its defence.