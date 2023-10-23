Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday that Bobby Charlton set the standards of what players should deliver at Old Trafford as the Red Devils prepare to honour one of their greats.

Charlton, who died aged 86 on Saturday, will be remembered at United's first home game since his passing against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Charlton played 758 games and scored 249 goals for the club between 1956 and 1973.

He is immortalised outside Old Trafford in a statue alongside George Best and Denis Law.

Christened the club's "Holy Trinity", the trio helped rebuild United as a force in England and Europe in the aftermath of the Munich air disaster.

