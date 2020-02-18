Legendary Liverpool striker Ian Rush says he is "blown away" by the form of Jurgen Klopp's runaway Premier League leaders and says the current team should be nicknamed 'The Incredibles' if they win the title.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool opened a 25-point lead at the top of the English league following last weekend's 1-0 win at Norwich.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 43 league games, just six behind Arsenal's record of 49 games in 2003-04 - a Gunners side dubbed "The Invincibles".

Former Wales striker Rush, who scored 346 goals in 660 games for Liverpool, says the current team will deserve to be known as "The Incredibles" if the win the club's first league title for 30 years.

"It's absolutely amazing," said Rush, who won the English league title five times with Liverpool between 1982 and 1990, the last year the club lifted the league trophy.

"People keep saying to me 'How does it compare?' to when I was playing.

"But at the moment, they are doing some things no other Liverpool team has done before.

"They talk about the Arsenal Invincibles - these could be the Liverpool Incredibles.

"That's how they are. They are absolutely blowing us and the Premier League away."

Liverpool have earned 103 points from the past 105 available to them in the Premier League, winning 34 of their past 35 matches.

They have one more point -- 76 -- than Manchester United accrued in winning the league in 1996/97.

Rush also heaped praise on Liverpool's German manager Klopp.

"Liverpool is successful because of the team spirit and positive energy," said Rush.

"They have one man to thank for that: Jurgen."

The Welshman also credited the club's owners, senior figures in American company The Fenway Sports Group.

"They were patient with him," said Rush referring to Klopp, who finally won the Champions League title last season to end the club's 14-year wait for a sixth European Cup win.