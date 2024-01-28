Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Sunday he accepted coach Xavi Hernandez’s proposal to leave his post because he promised to fight for honours until the season’s end.

After Villarreal stunned Barcelona on Saturday with a 5-3 win which left the champions third, and 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, Xavi said he was stepping down in June.

“Xavi told me he will leave at the end of the season and that he wanted to finish the campaign,” Laporta told Barcelona’s media channels.

