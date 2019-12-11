The Fiat 600 Multipla, a triumph of Italian style and forerunner of all MPVs, is starring in Cars: Accelerating the Modern World exhibition at the V&A museum in London.

The exhibition focuses on the impact of the car and includes car models that have represented real social and economic accelerators throughout the twentieth century.

The exhibition aims to highlight cars that have changed the world in the last 130 years in terms of design, innovation and social impact. Structured in three main sections, it includes over 250 objects and 15 cars, including the first ever patent car, a prototype of a flying car and one of the most iconic models of Italian car making the Fiat 600 Multipla.

Presented at the 1956 Brussels Motor Show, the Fiat 600 Multipla offered a completely new shape and exceptional interior space. With three rows of seats it could comfortably seat six people or, with four seats folded down, it could offer a large, versatile load space. With its versatility and extraordinary practicality, the Multipla became the pride of Italian taxi drivers and families for over a decade.

The car exhibited in London is part of the FCA Heritage collection, and is normally on display at the Fiat Historical Centre in Turin. In the 120th year of Fiat, FCA Heritage has organised a number of activities to celebrate Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino reaching this key milestone including the 1899 Fiat 3.5 HP, owned by FCA UK and on permanent display at the National Motor Museum of Beaulieu, participating in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

The Fiat 600 Multipla will be on display as part of the Cars: Accelerating the Modern World exhibition at the V&A museum until April 19, 2020.