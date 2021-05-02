Maltese football on Sunday woke up to the sad news of the death of one of the greatest players and coaches as Lolly Debattista passed away at the age of 91.

Debattista enjoyed a stellar career with his club Floriana FC as he formed part of the legendary side that dominated Maltese football in 1950s and 1960s.

In fact, he was part of the Floriana team that won seven league titles, four of which in a row and one with maximum points.

Added to that Debattista also lifted the FA Trophy and the Cassar Cup for nine times as well as the Scicluna Cup, Independence Cup and the Sons of Malta Cup.

